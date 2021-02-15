Over the past year or so, as Hayley Williams has spent more time focusing on her solo career outside of Paramore, fans have wondered what the future of the band will look like. However that takes shape, it might not take too long until we find out, as Williams has revealed that she’s ready to make new Paramore music.

Last night, Williams took to Twitter to answer some questions from fans, and one asked, “did you write more songs for FFV that weren’t eventually included in the tracklist and if so are you gonna use them either for a future solo project or for a Paramore album?” Williams responded, “there are more songs, yeah. but I’m not planning on another solo album. and I’m not sure if they’d be great for Paramore. I’m ready for the next Paramore album. let’s go.”

She also referenced her band in response to some other questions. One person asked, “are you going to be more involved with the instrumental writing process in paramore albums now,” and she replied, “I wouldn’t say I’ve been un-involved up till now but the thing is we grew up playing together and learning (and the re-learning) how to write together. they are my favorite musicians in the world. I’m excited to see how our writing together grows for this next project.”

Somebody else wondered, “Which song are you most excited to hear us sing back at you on tour,” and Williams answered, “Tour… what’s that??! (kidding) honestly, I can’t wait to hear a lot of songs sung back at me. I’m most looking forward to hearing whatever the next @Paramore songs will sound like.”

Check out more from Williams’ Q&A session here.

