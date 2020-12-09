Hayley Williams dropped her debut solo album Petals For Armor this year, and while it was a solo album, she wasn’t completely alone on it. On “Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris,” for example, she was joined by Boygenius members Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker. Now there’s been a bit of a Williams/Boygenius reunion: Williams has performed a new NPR Tiny Desk Concert and she got Baker to perform as part of her backing band.

The set features the live debuts of three Petals For Armor tracks: “Pure Love,” “Taken,” and “Dead Horse.” After playing the first song, Williams noted, “I’ve never done this without Paramore. Also part of the band was Becca Mancari — a Tiny Desk alum who, in addition to a solo career, is part of Brittany Howard’s band Bermuda Triangle — as well as Aaron Steele and Joey Howard.

Indeed, this was the first time in a while Williams has performed with a band, as her pandemic-era performances have been mostly just her with a guitar. This Tiny Desk set comes after a busy year for Williams, who released new music what for a while seemed like every week.

Watch the Tiny Desk performance above.

