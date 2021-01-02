Getty Image
Indie

Hayley Williams Calms Worried Paramore Fans And Says A Breakup ‘Ain’t Happening’

by:

This May will mark four years since Paramore shared her full-length album After Laughter. Since then, the band has been rather quiet, although lead vocalist Hayley Williams did release her solo album Petals Of Armor. While the group has never hinted at a break-up, some are still worried a split could happen. But recently Williams publicly shot that idea down.

On New Year’s Day, Williams shared some articles about Petals Of Armor, which prompted one person to reply, “Omg I thought paramore was breaking up.” The singer then offered a curt reponse: “lol y’all been worried about that too long. aint happening.”

Worries about a Paramore split seem a bit far-fetched, especially considering Williams spoke about Paramore’s sixth album and the idea of a breakup back in May, during an interview with NME. “We’ve found ourselves listening to a lot of older music that we grew up being inspired by… That excitement and curiosity that keeps us a band,” she said. “We won’t let it happen unless we think it’s the coolest thing in the world, I mean, Paramore’s my favorite band. How dare I ever ruin it?”

Paramore is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Tags: ,

Around The Web

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
×