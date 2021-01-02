This May will mark four years since Paramore shared her full-length album After Laughter. Since then, the band has been rather quiet, although lead vocalist Hayley Williams did release her solo album Petals Of Armor. While the group has never hinted at a break-up, some are still worried a split could happen. But recently Williams publicly shot that idea down.

lol y'all been worried about that too long. aint happening https://t.co/D5Ocj5qzs0 — hayley from Paramore 🌺 (@yelyahwilliams) January 1, 2021

On New Year’s Day, Williams shared some articles about Petals Of Armor, which prompted one person to reply, “Omg I thought paramore was breaking up.” The singer then offered a curt reponse: “lol y’all been worried about that too long. aint happening.”

Worries about a Paramore split seem a bit far-fetched, especially considering Williams spoke about Paramore’s sixth album and the idea of a breakup back in May, during an interview with NME. “We’ve found ourselves listening to a lot of older music that we grew up being inspired by… That excitement and curiosity that keeps us a band,” she said. “We won’t let it happen unless we think it’s the coolest thing in the world, I mean, Paramore’s my favorite band. How dare I ever ruin it?”

