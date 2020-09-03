Grandstand has announced a benefit compilation album featuring some of the biggest names on the indie circuit, including Hayley Williams, Phoebe Bridgers, and Jamila Woods. The album will debut exclusively on Bandcamp this Friday, September 4, a day that also serves as the platform’s latest Bandcamp Friday, in which revenue shares are waived for its users. As for the project itself, the compilation album is titled Good Music To Avert The Collapse Of American Democracy, and it’s executive produced by artist managers Jordan Kurland, Darius Zelkha, and Christian Stavros, author Dave Eggers, and Barsuk Records label head Josh Rosenfeld.

All of the proceeds from the album will be donated to Fair Fight, a voters rights organization that, according to the press release, promotes “fair elections around the country through voter education, election reform, and combating voter suppression.” The album’s 40 song include a 1977 Beverly Glenn-Copeland track, a Hayley Williams cover of UK art-rock hypnotists Broadcast, a collaboration in progress between Ben Gibbard and Tycho, and much more. Listeners can also expect to hear R.E.M., Angel Olsen, Death Cab For Cutie, The National’s Matt Berninger, Soccer Mommy, Tegan & Sara, and more.

Check out the artwork and tracklist for Good Music To Avert The Collapse Of American Democracy below.

1. Hayley Williams – “Colour Me In” (Broadcast Cover)

2. Tycho x Ben Gibbard – “Only Love Will Save This Place (Demo Version)”

3. R.E.M – “Begin The Begin (Live in Hampton, VA 1989)”

4. Matt Berninger – “In Between Days” (The Cure Cover)

5. Grouplove – “Hardware Store”

6. Rostam – “Half-Light (Acoustic)”

7. Soccer Mommy – “Girl Next Door” (Saving Jane Cover)

8. Flume x Eprom – “Nor. 7″

9. clipping. – “Chapter 319 (Jonathan’s Full Stop Remix)”

10. My Morning Jacket – “Bring The Power Back Home”

11. Sudan Archives – “War”

12. Helado Negro – “Us Meeting Them”

13. Death Cab for Cutie – “The New Year (Live in Seattle, WA 2020)”

14. Jeff Tweedy – “Whisper”

15. Sharon Van Etten – “malibu, driving down the one (demo)”

16. Weyes Blood – “River” (Joni Mitchell Cover)

17. Thurston Moore – “L’Ephemere”

18. The Decemberists – “Death-Defying (Hoodoo Gurus Cover, Live in Australia 2016)”

19. Tegan and Sara – “God Help Yourself (Demo)”

20. Best Coast – “Our Deal (Live in Studio 2020)”

21. Poolside x Todd Edwards – “Getting There From Here (Instrumental)”

22. Jamila Woods – “HEAVN (Slot-A Remix)”

23. Robin Pecknold – “Hammond Song” (The Roches Cover)

24. Beverly Glenn-Copeland – “Dream On” (1977 Studio Recording)

25. Devendra Banhart – “Taking A Page” (Demo)

26. Phoebe Bridgers – “Chinese Satellite” (Voice Memo)

27. Real Estate – “People’s Parties” (Joni Mitchell Cover)

28. Sylvan Esso – “Ferris Wheel (Live In-Studio)”

29. Josh Ritter – “Someday (In Progress)”

30. Laura Jane Grace & The Devouring Mothers – “Vancouver Divorce” (Gord Downie Cover)

31. Alex G – “Skull Eyes” (True Widow Cover)

32. Frankie Cosmos – “Another Piece”

33. King Tuff – “Evergreen (Demo)”

34. Superchunk – “Political Song For Michael Jackson To Sing” (Minutemen Cover)

35. Jay Som – “Time Off Work”

36. Angel Olsen – “All Mirrors (Johnny Jewel Chamber Remix)”

37. Gilligan Moss – “Ultraparadíso (Campfire Edit)”

38. Bhi Bhiman – “Takin’ It Easy”

39. Courtney Barnett – “Sunday Roast (Live in Estes Park, CO 2020)”

40. Preservation Hall Jazz Band – “One Hundred Fires (Live in Seattle, WA 2019)”

Good Music To Avert The Collapse Of American Democracy is out 09/04 via Grandstand. Pre-order it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.