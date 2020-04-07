Hayley Williams Performs A Serene Acoustic Cover Of Phoebe Bridgers’ ‘Smoke Signals’

Multiple guests have been involved inthe rollout for Hayley Williams’ solo album Petals For Armor. That includes Phoebe Bridgers, who, along with fellow Boygenius members Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker, sing on “Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris.” Williams can’t seem to get enough of Bridgers: Today, she shared a video of herself covering Bridgers’ “Smoke Signals,” from her 2017 album Stranger In The Alps.

Williams dedicated the performance to photographer and friend Lindsey Byrnes, writing, “woke up today a lil heavy. didn’t know why, just some days are like that. but then realized i am inextricably connected to my friend @lindseybyrnes who’s sweet father just passed away. one of her favs is Phoebe Bridgers so this self-serenade is actually for her since i can’t hang with her or hug her tight. check on your friends and send them your love. just because we are all isolated right now doesn’t mean we aren’t as close. our connection to each other defies space and time. ps @_fake_nudes_ im sorry for butchering your beautiful guitar parts. and also, this is just a perfect song.”

Phoebe was on the opposite end of a cover recently: Last week, she shared a cover of Conor Oberst’s “Mamah Borthwich (A Sketch)” to help raise money for Los Angeles’ Bootleg Theater.

Watch Williams cover “Smoke Signals” above.