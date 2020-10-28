At the start of this year, Hayley Williams pivoted toward a solo career by releasing a handful of singles and videos which would make up her debut solo LP Petals For Armor. The record arrived only a few months before the lockdown took place, leaving Williams quarantined inside her home with her collection of new songs. To pass the time, the singer began sharing a several acoustic covers of her favorite songs and Petals For Armor tracks, and now, Williams has turned a select few of the acoustic efforts into a new EP.

Williams announced her Self-Serenades EP on Wednesday. The 10-inch vinyl boasts three stripped-down tracks. Two of the songs, “Simmer” and “Why We Ever,” were featured on Petals For Armor, but the collection also offers a previously-unreleased track titled “Find Me Here.”

“Survived 2020 thanks to self-serenades,” she wrote alongside the EP’s announcement.

Along with sharing acoustic renditions of some Petals For Armor songs while in quarantine, the singer offered her own spin on tracks from artists across genres. The singer covered SZA’s “Drew Barrymore,” Björk’s “Unison,” Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now,” and many more from her home.

Self-Serenades is out 10/18 via Atlantic.

