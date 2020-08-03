Hayley Williams made a decisive pivot to a solo career this year with her debut solo effort Petals For Armor. Since Williams can’t tour behind the record, the singer has been filling her time by sharing acoustic covers of her favorite tracks, as well as stripped-down renditions of popular Petals For Armor numbers. Following her quiet cover of Björk’s song “Unison,” Williams gets some fresh air with a version of “Simmer” performed from her back porch, complete with a cameo from her scruffy dog Alfie.

Sharing the acoustic version to Instagram, Williams wrote that it feels like her record came out months ago but she’s been enjoying continuing to tweak different tracks: “this song came out 6 hundred years ago, b.c. (corona) but i still love it and it keeps evolving. ‘SIMMER’. thanks for listening to me sing to myself all these months. i have really enjoyed sharing lil glimpses into my solitude like this. hope you’re stayin safe and allowing yourself some peace in your own solitude. oh yeah, Alf says hello.”

Watch Williams sing “Simmer” from her porch above.

