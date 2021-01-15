Hayley Williams has been productive during the pandemic, recording acoustic covers for fans as a way to pass the time while stuck indoors. She took a break from her band, Paramore, to release solo material last year, and this shift seemed to spark an affinity for releasing covers as well. After putting out the final installment of the Petals For Armor: Self Serenades acoustic EP in late December featuring tracks like “Simmer,” she’s back to the covers game. And even if her original material is stunning — my personal favorite off Petals For Armor was “Cinnamon,” and the acoustic versions are equally excellent, it’s fascinating to hear the way she can dismantle and rebuild other artist’s songs, too.

Tonight she’s taking on the ’90s trip-hop track “Teardrop” by Massive Attack, with the original featuring vocals by Elizabeth Fraser, formerly of the Cocteau Twins, who also wrote the lyrics. Singing at home with dim lighting in front of a table covered in candles wearing a robe and a towel on her head, Williams brings an appropriate amount of solemnity to the song despite her casual attire. Initially performing the song for Jack Antonoff’s benefit concert for the Ally Coalition Talent Show, she’s now given fans an official version. This new cover follows up other tracks done last year, like SZA’s “Drew Barrymore” and Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now.” Listen to the new cover above.

