Hayley Williams Reflects On A Failed Relationship In Her Latest Single, ‘Why We Ever’

Since announcing her pivot to a solo career, Paramore’s Hayley Williams has been steadily releasing new music for months. The prolific singer shared her EP Petals For Armor I a few months ago, and she’s now setting her sights on a full-length effort. The singer continues to preview her upcoming release with “Why We Ever.”

Alongside the track’s release, Williams explained “Why We Ever” is about an introspective period in her life:

“In Dec 2018, i bought protools, an interface, and some speakers and decided to learn something new. these moments are from my first go at it (we’re talking out of time/phase/tune… etc!)… i was at the lowest point i’d been in some time. my sadness shows. now i look back and credit this night as being the beginning of a new season of my life, where i hold myself accountable for learning to love better. i’ve let myself down a lot in love. this was the start of recognizing my bad patterns and acknowledging that i’m ready to grow out of them. thank you @micahtawlks for helping finish and reimagine this one for the album.”

Ahead of the track’s release, Williams showed how busy she’s been in quarantine. During an at-home livestream, Williams performed a cover of Tegan And Sara’s 2004 track “Call It Off.”

Listen to “Why We Ever” above.

Petals For Armor is out 5/8 via Atlantic. Pre-order it here.

Hayley Williams is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.