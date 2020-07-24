Hudson Mohawke, the Scottish producer, DJ, and one-half of the duo Tnght, has offered fans a new project. With no warning, Mohawke shared the EP Heart Of The Night, which reimagines several laid-back R&B hits as revved-up electronic remixes.

Mohawke’s four-track Heart Of The Night breathes new life into tracks like Beyonce’s’ 2003 hit “Baby Boy” with Sean Paul and Christina Milian’s 2004 number “Dip It Low.” Mohawke hangs onto the integrity of each song but turns them up a few notches, increasing the tempo while adding in several layers of explosive instrumentals.

Announcing the surprise release on social media, Mohawke described the effort as “classic rnb bootlegs” he’s made over the years. The producer also mentioned the EP arrives alongside an exclusive t-shirt designed by artist Chris Simpson which reads, “I wish that hudson mohawke was dead so that he could be my wife.”

New newwww. Little ep of classic rnb bootlegs I’ve made over the years is out todayyy for free giveaway + a new tee w my favourite boy @getbentsaggy Heart Of The Night ep and “Ghosts” tee all avail over at https://t.co/6xsFeSbuMh yiii treacherous houndssss!! pic.twitter.com/OEKfMGw7fp — Hudson Mohawke (@HudMo) July 24, 2020

Ahead of releasing Heart Of The Night, Mohawke’s project Tnght with producer Lunice returned after a six-year hiatus. The collaborative duo released their second EP, titled II, which boasted eight tracks propelled by forceful beats, warped vocal samples, and room-filling bass.

<a href="http://hudsonmohawke.bandcamp.com/album/heart-of-the-night">Heart Of The Night by Hudson Mohawke</a>

Listen to Mohawke’s “Baby Boy” above.

Heart Of The Night is out now via Warp. Get it here.