Ian Sweet shared her sophomore album Crush Crusher in 2018, but with her third LP, Sweet is realizing a new form of emotional freedom. After sharing a handful of singles, Sweet officially announces her next album Show Me How You Disappear with the serene “Drink The Lake” video.

Self-directed by Sweet, the “Drink The Lake” video depicts the singer getting mixed up in a lakeside brawl. To decompress, she floats tranquilly in the placid water. “This is the first record that I leave that space for myself,” she said of the single. “I feel a freedom on this one that I haven’t felt with the others. People always say ‘I put all of me into this’, but I actually didn’t this time — I left space.”

Further explaining her inspiration behind the song, Sweet says the single “taps into my own twisted logic to try and break away from obsessive thought patterns. It turned into a pop anthem of seemingly silly ways to try and forget someone, like saying their name backwards, but I feel these devices contributed to my healing.”

Watch Sweet’s “Drink The Lake” video above and find the Show Me How You Disappear cover art and tracklist below.

1. “My Favorite Cloud”

2. “Drink The Lake”

3. “Sword”

4. “Dirt”

5. “Sing Till I Cry”

6. “Dumb Driver”

7. “Get Better”

8. “Power”

9. “Show Me How You Disappear”

10. “I See Everything”

Show Me How You Disappear is out 3/5 via Polyvinyl. Pre-order it here.