Last we heard from Ian Sweet — aka LA indie-pop performer Jilian Medford — she’d released a shot-for-shot remake of Coldplay’s “Yellow” video. Likewise, Medford’s latest album, Show Me How You Disappear, dropped earlier in the year, back in March. Now, Medford’s got a brand-new song and video for “F*ckThat,” featuring the pink-haired singer interacting with an array of old technology (landlines! Y2K-era desktops!). As for the song, it’s an ultra-catchy pop banger, complete with shimmery synths, echoing drum machines, and Medford’s breathy vocals.

Additionally, in support of Show Me How You Disappear, Medford has unveiled a run of 2022 US tour dates with Bnny in the opening slot. Check those out below. Tickets go on sale on October 1.

02/01/2022 — Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar #

02/03/2022 — Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge #

02/04/2022 — Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge #

02/05/2022 — Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar #

02/06/2022 — Nashville, TN @ High Watt #

02/07/2022 — Washington, DC @ Songbyrd #

02/09/2022 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s #

02/10/2022 — Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right #

02/12/2022 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall #

02/12/2022 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz #

02/14/2022 — Toronto, ON @ Drake #

02/16/2022 — Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo #

02/17/2022 — Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village #

02/18/2022 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry #

02/21/2022 — Seattle, WA @ Barboza #

02/22/2022 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge #

02/24/2022 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

03/02/2022 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echo #

# w/ Bnny

Watch Ian Sweet’s “F*ckThat” video above. Show Me How You Disappear is out now via Polyvinyl. Get it here.