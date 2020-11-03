With the live music industry taking a major hit this year, festivals and artists have been forced to get creative. Many festivals, like Coachella, postponed their event several times before canceling altogether. Rather than wait until it’s safe to have large gatherings, several have instead pivoted to online platforms in lieu of in-person performances — and that’s exactly what Reykjavík festival Iceland Airwaves has elected to do this year.

Iceland Airwaves recently announced their livestream Live From Reykjavík would take the place of their in-person festival. Streaming November 14-15, the virtual festival boasts a lineup of local Icelandic artists, including Of Monsters and Men, Ólafur Arnalds, Ásgeir, and many more.

In a statement about the online event, festival director Ísleifur Thorhallsson said: “We wanted to find a way to shine a spotlight on the vast talent of the music scene here in Iceland, as well as support the larger industry and show some innovation. To have all these artists in Iceland at the same time is a ‘lighting strikes once’ moment, and we wanted to seize it with both hands.”

Live From Reykjavík kicks off 11/14 at 7:30 p.m. local time, with tickets starting at $40 for single-day passes. Get them here.

