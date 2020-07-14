Idles dropped Joy As An Act Of Resistance in 2018, and the group is already prepared to follow that effort up. Last month, they announced that a new album, Ultra Mono, is on the way, and shared the lead single “Grounds.” Now they’re back with another new taste of the upcoming record, “A Hymn.” The visual for the track shows members of the band driving around with their parents, smiling and enjoying each other’s company before arriving at the grocery store.

The band’s Joe Talbot offered a colorful description of the song, saying in a statement, “‘A Hymn’ is a hymn that rejoices in the sinister flesh-eating virus of the pedestrian. It sings the tune of normal’s teeth sinking into your neck as you sleep stood up with your eyes open. Amen.” Some lyrics from the track include, “I want to be loved / Everybody does / I find shame in the crack-like corpse un-cadaver reign / I want to be loved / Everybody does / I find shame gripped tight like your withering fame / We made it / Shame.”

When the band announced Ultra Mono, they laid out a roadmap of what they’d be doing during their album release cycle. Set to follow “A Hymn” are videos for the singles “Model Village” on August 11, “Reigns” on September 8, and “War” on September 25. They will also be hosting livestream performances on August 29 and 30.

Watch the “A Hymn” video above.

Ultra Mono is out 9/25 via Partisan Records. Pre-order it here.