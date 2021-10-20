About a month ago, Idles announced a new album, Crawler, and shared a video for its lead single, “The Beachland Ballroom.” It was indicated that the video was the first part of the song’s visual, and now, the band has shared the second part of their “The Beachland Ballroom” video. This time, it’s footage of the band performing the song, spliced with clips of Joe Talbot leaning off a roof with Michael Jackson-levels of gravity defiance.

Talbot previously said of the song, “It’s the most important song on the album, really. There’s so many bands that go through the small rooms and dream of making it into the big rooms. Being able to write a soul tune like this made me go, f*ck — we’re at a place where we’re actually allowed to go to these big rooms and be creative and not just go through the motions and really appreciate what we’ve got. The song is sort of an allegory of feeling lost and getting through it. It’s one that I really love singing.”

As for the album as a whole, press materials say “the group brings to life vivid stories of trauma, addiction and recovery with its most soul-stirring music to date. […] There are also fresh textures and experiments that push Idles into thrilling new territory.”

Watch the “Beachland Ballroom” video above.

Crawler is out 11/12 via Partisan Records. Pre-order it here.