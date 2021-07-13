Back at the start of the pandemic, social distancing, and the shutdown of the live music industry, artists kept themselves busy and their fans engaged in various ways. Livestream concerts was a big one, but Idles’ Joe Talbot went a different route by launching his own talk show, Balley TV. The most recent episode dropped in August 2020, but now Balley TV is making a return via a new special, “In Defense Of The Arts.”

Idles is teaming up with Vans for the special, which was filmed in the Old Vic Tunnels at House Of Vans London. The special runs for nearly an hour and will feature interviews and performances from Deep Tan, Nuha Ruby Ra, and Katy J Pearons, as well as Idles and Slowthai linking up for a new version of Ultra Mono highlight “Model Village.”

A studio version of the song will drop on the same day and Talbot says of it, “We are fortunate to announce our forces have joined with the enigmatic and vibrant soul that is Slowthai. Go dig.”

The Idles and Slowthai connection will continue later this year when Idles will perform at Slowthai’s Happyland festival. Idles also have a new documentary, Don’t Go Gentle, on the way.