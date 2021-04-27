UK post-punk outfit Idles originally made a name for themselves through their raucous music and even more lively concerts, where the potential of a massive mosh pit is all but certain. That’s why it didn’t feel quite right when they released their 2020 album Ultra Mono without playing any shows. But Idles intends to make up for a year without live music by unveiling an extensive, month-long North American tour.

The fall tour kicks off in October in Minnesota and comes to a close in November in Seattle. Sharing the tour announcement on social media, Idles noted how grateful they are to be able to tour once again. “Like all things and people around us, we are now ready to nurture a new narrative and tear the universe a new wound with love and fury,” they wrote. “We are humbled to be in a position to smash on stage once more and we solemnly swear to show our gratitude every single night forevermore. Patience is love. All is love.”

Check out Idles’ Ultra Mono tour dates below.

10/07 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre *

10/08 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre *

10/09 — Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall *

10/10 — Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall *

10/12 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues *

10/13 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore *

10/15 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5 *

10/17 — Washington DC @ 9:30 Club *

10/20 — Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel *

10/21 — Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom *

10/25 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre *

10/26 — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater *

10/27 — San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger *

10/29 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Pressroom ^

10/30 — Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s ^

10/31 — Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s ^

11/01 — Pomona, CA @ The Glass House ^

11/05 — Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre ^

11/06 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theater ^

11/08 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom ^

11/09 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox ^

* with Gustaf

^ with Lithics

Ultra Mono is out now via Partisan. Get it here.