Following the release of Illuminati Hotties’ revered debut record Kiss Yr Frenemies, the band found themselves in a tough spot. Their label Tiny Engines was embroiled in controversy and unable to put out their next album. So to break their contract, Illuminati Hotties released the mixtape Free I.H.: This Is Not The One You’ve Been Waiting For. But now, Illuminati Hotties vocalist Sarah Tudzin has found the perfect solution to getting out their music: launching their very own label.

Illuminati Hotties announced their new label Snack Shack Tracks, which is an imprint of Hopeless Records. To celebrate, the band shared a visual to the fiery track “Mmmoooaaaaayaya” alongside a slimy video. About her inspiration behind the visual, Tudzin states, “The springboard for the ‘Mmmoooaaaaayaya’ video pays tribute to the iconic music video for D’Angelo’s ‘Untitled (How Does It Feel)’ while demanding space for the subversion of male sexuality and flipping the dynamic of power throughout its three slimy minutes.”

In a statement about the Snack Shack Tracks label, Tudzin shared her excitement:

“I’m incredibly stoked to be partnering with Hopeless Records on my own imprint, Snack Shack Tracks! With everything that has brought me to where I am, I knew that the next time around I needed to seek support from folks who trusted me — who believed not only in illuminati hotties, but also in myself, and my curative vision as a creator at large. Hopeless is the perfect collaborator for IH and beyond. I am thrilled, grateful, and looking forward to an expansive future for the music that we’re all total nerds about!”

Watch Illuminati Hotties’ “Mmmoooaaaaayaya” video above.