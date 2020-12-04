Indiecast Ranks The Best Albums Of 2020

Approximately 25 years after it started, 2020 is finally coming to an end. As is customary in the music world, before one can look ahead, one must look back. The latest episode of Indiecast is no exception, with Steven Hyden and Ian Cohen reflecting on a year of excellent releases in the indie world to choose their ultimate top five. Featuring efforts from The 1975, Bartees Strange, Dogleg, Bob Dylan, and more, Hyden and Cohen have each respectively crafted their list of 2020’s definitive records. If you’re looking for more music that you might have missed this year, check out our full list of the year’s best albums here and the indie-specific list here.

As for new selections in this week’s Recommendation Corner, Cohen has been spinning I Had Everybody Snowed, the debut solo album from Taking Meds vocalist/guitarist Skylar Sarkis that has been a work in progress for nearly a decade. Hyden, on the other hand, has been enjoying 2020, the aptly titled latest effort from Magik Markers, their first in seven years.

