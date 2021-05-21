Indiecast Talks The Smashing Pumpkins, Underdog Bands, And More

The new episode of Indiecast is all about listener questions. Steve and Ian fielded questions from listeners all over the country, with topics ranging from nostalgia to underdog bands. To begin, a listener is wondering about stan culture, specifically with regard to the response to lukewarm reception of St. Vincent’s new album, Daddy’s Home. After Pitchfork released a tepid review, screenshots were circulating around the internet of Annie Clark’s fanbase threatening violence against both the publication, and the writer.

Another listener is wondering if it’s too late to dig into The Smashing Pumpkins’ 1995 opus Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness. Steve and Ian are both quick to give their response, which is a resounding: “NO!”

In this week’s recommendation corner, Ian is enjoying The Dance, the latest release from NATL PARK SVC. Hyden, on the other hand, is plugging Mdou Moctar’s new album Afrique Victime, which drops today.

