Indiecast Reviews New Albums From Oneohtrix Point Never And Salem

This week’s episode of Indiecast kicks off with a reader question asking for Steven Hyden and Ian Cohen’s thoughts on the artists of the 2000s and 2010s that were hugely influential to the new crop of indie musicians coming out today. Each “scene” has its own central name, but Cohen is quick to assign roles of leadership to artists like Mac DeMarco, Frankie Cosmos, Alex G, and Title Fight. Hyden is also adds to the stack artists like Tame Impala and The War On Drugs, who influenced a whole other sect of emerging indie artists with their psychedelic tendencies.

The meat of the episode is dedicated to diving into new albums from Oneohtrix Point Never and Salem. In the case of Magic Oneohtrix Point Never, Hyden wonders whether this will be the record that breaks Daniel Lopatin into the pop mainstream, with a track featuring none other than The Weeknd. On the other hand, Hyden and Cohen are unsure what to think of Fires In Heaven, the new album from Michigan duo Salem, who The Washington Post called “the stupidest band on Earth” in 2011.

In this week’s Recommendation Corner, Cohen is digging No Driver, the new album from Swedish band I Love Your Lifestyle, while Hyden is tiding himself over until the return of live music with new live albums from The War On Drugs and Arctic Monkeys.

Episode 14