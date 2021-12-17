indiecasties lana phoebe st vincent t-feat
Indiecast Hosts A New Installment Of The Indiecasties Awards

2021 is finally winding down, and on the final episode of the year, Steve and Ian are celebrating with the return of Indiecasties, the semi-annual Indiecast awards show. Who will take home this year’s Indiecasties, widely regarded as the most prestigious award in indie rock? Tune in to this week’s episode to find out! Included in this installment of the Indiecasties are awards for:

“Why Isn’t This On Your List” Award: Consensus Album That is Truly Overrated

Nominees: The Weather Station, Olivia Rodrigo, Cassandra Jenkins, Japanese Breakfast, Snail Mail, and more

The “Hey, I Actually Like The Album!” Award For Artist You Came To Like This Year

Nominees: old LPs from Sonic Youth and the new efforts from Tyler, The Creator and Dry Cleaning

Most Annoying Music Story

Nominees: Phoebe Bridgers smashes her guitar on Saturday Night Live, Lana Del Rey defends the Capitol rioters, St. Vincent’s entire Daddy’s Home album cycle, the “can adults like Olivia Rodrigo?” debate, and Foxing’s fateful Pitchfork review.

Most Memory-Holed Album Of 2021

Nominees: Lana Del Rey’s Blue Bannisters, Kacey Musgraves’ Star-Crossed, Drake’s Certified Lover Boy, Iceage’s Seek Shelter, Lorde’s Solar Power, and more.

