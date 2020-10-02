Indiecast Reflects On 20 Years Of Radiohead’s ‘Kid A’

The latest episode of Indiecast is presented by Steven Hyden’s new book This Isn’t Happening: Radiohead’s ‘Kid A’ And The Beginning Of The 21st Century, and arrives on the same day that Radiohead’s seminal album was released in 2000.

It’s hard to believe in retrospect, but many music critics in the early ’90s assumed that bands who became popular after Nirvana could never last. With the success of Radiohead’s “Creep,” they were roped in with other bands that fizzled out after their one-hit-wonder, with many turning their noses up at the somewhat nerdy alternative rock outfit. Needless to say, those estimations couldn’t have been further from the truth.

In many ways, the band’s fourth album Kid A was the culmination of Radiohead putting their alternative rock era behind them, moving toward the more esoteric, dream-like sound that we’ve come to know and love. Twenty years after its release, Kid A is considered to be one of the greatest albums of all time, and marked a new beginning for the legendary British band.

In this week’s Recommendation Corner, Hyden is singing the praises of Bartees Strange‘s debut album Live Forever while Cohen is plugging Dubnobasswithmyheadman and Second Toughest In The Infants, the first two albums from British electronica band Underworld.

