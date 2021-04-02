Indiecast Continues A Discussion Of The Best Albums Of 2011

In last week’s episode of Indiecast, Steven Hyden and Ian Cohen reflected on the year-end lists they made in 2011. They spent time discussing albums like Real Estate’s Days and M83’s Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming, albums that were very highly regarded at the time.

This week, they are using the benefit of hindsight to revise those lists and name the albums that might have flown under the critical radar in 2011, but we can acknowledge today to have been very influential. For Hyden, these are albums like The War On Drugs’ Slave Ambient and Wye Oak’s Civilian, while Cold Cave’s Cherish The Light Years and Drake’s Take Care still reign supreme in Cohen’s mind.

In this week’s Recommendation Corner, Hyden is plugging Course In Fable, the new album from Ryley Walker that’s out today. Cohen, on the other hand, is digging through some obscure recent uploads on Bandcamp to showcase some new names like Get Well, Kid and Twinkle Park.

The War On Drugs is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.