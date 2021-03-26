Getty Image/Ralph Ordaz
Indie

Indiecast Reflects On The Best (And Forgotten) Albums Of 2011

Indie Music Writer

A decade in the rearview, 2011 has revealed itself to be a very interesting year for indie rock. There are several albums that were considered to be very important in the moment, but have, in the years since, faded from the spotlight to become not much more than asterisks. Remember Whokill? How about Wild Flag?

That said, there are still some albums that stand the test of time today: self-titled efforts from Bon Iver and Joyce Manor, Real Estate’s Days, M83’s Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming. In this episode of Indiecast, Steven Hyden and Ian Cohen are reflecting on the first year of the 2010’s to determine which albums still have that staying power.

In this week’s Recommendation Corner, Cohen is vibing with Green To Gold, the latest album from 2010’s stalwarts The Antlers. Hyden, on the other hand, is plugging his new retrospective on Stone Temple Pilots’ Tiny Music. Check that out here.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 33 on Apple Podcasts and Spotify below, and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts here.

