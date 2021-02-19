Indiecast Goes Deep On New Albums From The Hold Steady And Wild Pink

This week, Steven Hyden and Ian Cohen are discussing two of the most exciting indie releases of the week. First up is a passionate discussion of Open Door Policy, the new album from veteran rockers The Hold Steady. Hyden appreciates the band’s long-running arc and recent comeback, while Cohen has never connected with the Beat-style of what he calls “dude writing.”

Next up on the docket is A Billion Little Lights, the new effort from Wild Pink’s. Led by singer-songwriter John Ross, who moved to Brooklyn after college to be a film composer, Wild Pink’s latest is undeniably cinematic and meditative, a stubbornly un-flashy affair that was originally intended to be a double album about the American West, but was eventually condensed to a lean 10-track affair.

In this week’s Recommendation Corner, Cohen is vibing with New Music And Big Pop, the debut album from Another Michael, while Hyden is enjoying Call In The Mess, the forthcoming sophomore album from New York outfit Nervous Dater.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 27 on Apple Podcasts and Spotify below, and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts here. Stay up to date and follow us on Instagram and Twitter.