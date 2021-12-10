2022 is about to be a massive year for Jack White. A month ago, he announced that he has a pair of new albums, Fear Of The Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive, dropping in April and July, respectively. He’s also popped up on some festival lineups, so all signs were pointing to White heading out on tour. Now, that has been confirmed, as he announced The Supply Chain Issues Tour today.
The Supply Chain Issues Tour 2022. General on sale begins 12/17. @TMRVault Members will have presale access 12/13. @Citi cardmembers will gain presale access 12/14-16. Fans can also register NOW for presale access on Dec 16 by saving “Taking Me Back” here: https://t.co/UpngUJ4AX7 pic.twitter.com/TnMe6EGu8a
— Third Man Records (@thirdmanrecords) December 10, 2021
The trek kicks off with a couple of April 2022 performances at Detroit’s Masonic Temple Theatre before hitting other major North American markets between then and mid-June. After a short break, he’ll then head to Europe and the UK in June and July. Then, after a few weeks off, he’ll return to North America for some more shows in August.
Check out the full list of tour dates below.
04/08/2022 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
04/09/2022 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
04/10/2022 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
04/12/2022 — Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Arena
04/13/2022 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
04/14/2022 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
04/16/2022 — Laval, QC @ Place Bell
04/17/2022 — Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
04/19/2022 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
04/21/2022 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
04/23/2022 — Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
04/24/2022 — North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival
04/26/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
04/27/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
04/28/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
04/30/2022 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
05/01/2022 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
05/23/2022 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
05/24/2022 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
05/25/2022 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
05/27/2022 — El Paso, TX @ El Paso County Coliseum
05/28/2022 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
05/29/2022 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan
05/31/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater
06/01/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater
06/03/2022 — Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center
06/04/2022 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
06/06/2022 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
06/07/2022 — Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum
06/08/2022 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
06/10/2022 — Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
06/11/2022 — Broomfield, CO @ 1STBANK Center
06/27/2022 — London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
06/28/2022 — London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
06/30/2022 — Cologne, Germany @ Palladium
07/01/2022 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live
07/02/2022 — Leipzig, Germany @ Haus Auensee
07/04/2022 — Berlin, Germany @ Verti Music Hall
07/07/2022 — Lyon, France @ Le Radiant
07/10/2022 — Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool Festival
07/14/2022 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Samsung Hall
07/15/2022 — Frankfurt, Germany @ Jahrhunderthalle
07/16/2022 — Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National
07/18/2022 — Paris, France @ L’Olympia
07/19/2022 — Paris, France @ L’Olympia
07/20/2022 — Paris, France @ L’Olympia
08/13/2022 — Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
08/16/2022 — Milwaukee, WI @ UWM Panther Arena
08/17/2022 — Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
08/19/2022 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
08/21/2022 — Lewiston, NY @ Artpark
08/23/2022 — Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena
08/24/2022 — Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion
08/25/2022 — Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/27/2022 — Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater
08/28/2022 — St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park
08/29/2022 — Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre