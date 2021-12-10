2022 is about to be a massive year for Jack White. A month ago, he announced that he has a pair of new albums, Fear Of The Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive, dropping in April and July, respectively. He’s also popped up on some festival lineups, so all signs were pointing to White heading out on tour. Now, that has been confirmed, as he announced The Supply Chain Issues Tour today.

The Supply Chain Issues Tour 2022. General on sale begins 12/17. @TMRVault Members will have presale access 12/13. @Citi cardmembers will gain presale access 12/14-16. Fans can also register NOW for presale access on Dec 16 by saving “Taking Me Back” here: https://t.co/UpngUJ4AX7 pic.twitter.com/TnMe6EGu8a — Third Man Records (@thirdmanrecords) December 10, 2021

The trek kicks off with a couple of April 2022 performances at Detroit’s Masonic Temple Theatre before hitting other major North American markets between then and mid-June. After a short break, he’ll then head to Europe and the UK in June and July. Then, after a few weeks off, he’ll return to North America for some more shows in August.

Check out the full list of tour dates below.

04/08/2022 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

04/09/2022 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

04/10/2022 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

04/12/2022 — Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Arena

04/13/2022 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

04/14/2022 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

04/16/2022 — Laval, QC @ Place Bell

04/17/2022 — Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

04/19/2022 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

04/21/2022 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

04/23/2022 — Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

04/24/2022 — North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival

04/26/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

04/27/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

04/28/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

04/30/2022 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

05/01/2022 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

05/23/2022 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

05/24/2022 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

05/25/2022 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

05/27/2022 — El Paso, TX @ El Paso County Coliseum

05/28/2022 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

05/29/2022 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

05/31/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater

06/01/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater

06/03/2022 — Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center

06/04/2022 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

06/06/2022 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

06/07/2022 — Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

06/08/2022 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

06/10/2022 — Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

06/11/2022 — Broomfield, CO @ 1STBANK Center

06/27/2022 — London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

06/28/2022 — London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

06/30/2022 — Cologne, Germany @ Palladium

07/01/2022 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live

07/02/2022 — Leipzig, Germany @ Haus Auensee

07/04/2022 — Berlin, Germany @ Verti Music Hall

07/07/2022 — Lyon, France @ Le Radiant

07/10/2022 — Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool Festival

07/14/2022 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Samsung Hall

07/15/2022 — Frankfurt, Germany @ Jahrhunderthalle

07/16/2022 — Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National

07/18/2022 — Paris, France @ L’Olympia

07/19/2022 — Paris, France @ L’Olympia

07/20/2022 — Paris, France @ L’Olympia

08/13/2022 — Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

08/16/2022 — Milwaukee, WI @ UWM Panther Arena

08/17/2022 — Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

08/19/2022 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

08/21/2022 — Lewiston, NY @ Artpark

08/23/2022 — Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena

08/24/2022 — Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion

08/25/2022 — Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/27/2022 — Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater

08/28/2022 — St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

08/29/2022 — Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre