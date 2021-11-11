The last time we got a solo album from Jack White was 2018, with Boarding House Reach. Now, White has revealed he’s ending that drought in a big way next year: He’s releasing a new album, Fear Of The Dawn, on April 8, 2022. Then, a few months after that, on July 22, he’s dropping yet another new album, Entering Heaven Alive.

The news is accompanied by a new video for “Taking Me Back,” White’s rocking recent single that premiered last month in a trailer for Call Of Duty: Vanguard. As for the clip, it’s black and white with blue highlights, which really put the focus on White’s newly-colored hair. White co-directed the visual alongside Lauren Dunn.

Watch the “Taking Me Back” video above. Below, find the art and tracklist for Fear Of The Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive.