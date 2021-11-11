The last time we got a solo album from Jack White was 2018, with Boarding House Reach. Now, White has revealed he’s ending that drought in a big way next year: He’s releasing a new album, Fear Of The Dawn, on April 8, 2022. Then, a few months after that, on July 22, he’s dropping yet another new album, Entering Heaven Alive.
The news is accompanied by a new video for “Taking Me Back,” White’s rocking recent single that premiered last month in a trailer for Call Of Duty: Vanguard. As for the clip, it’s black and white with blue highlights, which really put the focus on White’s newly-colored hair. White co-directed the visual alongside Lauren Dunn.
Watch the “Taking Me Back” video above. Below, find the art and tracklist for Fear Of The Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive.
Fear Of The Dawn
1. “Taking Me Back”
2. “Fear Of The Dawn”
3. “The White Raven”
4. “Hi-De-Ho (with Q-Tip)”
5. “Eosophobia”
6. “Into The Twilight”
7. “Dusk”
8. “What’s The Trick?”
9. “That Was Then (This Is Now)”
10. “Eosophobia (Reprise)”
11. “Morning, Noon And Night”
12. “Shedding My Velvet
Entering Heaven Alive
1. “A Tip From You To Me”
2. “All Along The Way”
3. “Help Me Along”
4. “Love Is Selfish”
5. “I’ve Got You Surrounded (With My Love)”
6. “Queen Of The Bees”
7. “A Tree On Fire From Within”
8. “If I Die Tomorrow”
9. “Please God, Don’t Tell Anyone”
10. “A Madman From Manhattan”
11. “Taking Me Back (Gently)”
Fear Of The Dawn is out 4/8/2022 via Third Man Records. Pre-order it here.
Entering Heaven Alive is out 7/22/2022 via Third Man Records. Pre-order it here.