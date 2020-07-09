Grammy Award-winning singer James Blake released his stunning fourth record Assume Form just last year, but the singer is already setting his sights on the future. Following his first track of 2020, “You’re Too Precious,” Blake returns with a lofty number, “Are You Even Real?”

With his latest single, Blake continues to experiment with sound and reaches beyond the confines of electro-pop. “Are You Even Real?” begins slow, evoking a dreamlike state with cascading keys and enveloping harmonies. A pounding, leisurely beat eventually arrives as Blake delivers his lyrics with bewilderment. “I spend the day / Dreaming of connection / Just to feel / How you feel, you feel, you feel,” he swoons.

Prior to sharing his first singles, Blake stayed engaged with fans while in quarantine. The singer hosted several livestreams where he stripped down much of his music to captivating piano arrangements accompanied by his soaring vocals. During his livestreams, the singer put his own spin on several of his favorite songs. Blake covered Billie Eilish’s “When The Party’s Over” and Radiohead’s “No Surprises.” More recently, Blake gave a tender rendition of Nirvana’s “Come As You Are” and Frank Ocean’s “Godspeed” for a benefit livestream where he matched donations raised by fans.

Listen to “Are You Even Real?” above.