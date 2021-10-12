In early July, James Blake confirmed that his next album was done, and a few weeks later let fans know that Friends That Break Your Heart would be here by the fall. His fifth full-length album came out via Republic Records just a few days ago, and includes guests like SZA, along with more of the yearning, eerie production that has long made him an influence on the rest of the music world.

Today, Blake has shared a rework of one of the songs on the album, “Funeral,” and this new version features the UK rapper Slowthai. The pair also appear in a black-and-white video accompanying the track together, which you can watch above. Finally, they will both appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon tonight to perform the collaboration. Perhaps Blake’s girlfriend and collaborator Jameela Jamila will also join the pair at the performance, as she has plenty off experience on stage as a working actress and TV show host, and was also credited with helping produce nine (!) out of the twelve songs on the album. Of course, sexist skeptics questioned the validity of her contributions, but she slammed them back on Twitter in true Jameela fashion. Keep an eye out for that performance tonight and check out the video above.