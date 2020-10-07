Donald Trump is fresh out of the hospital after receiving treatment for COVID-19. By the president’s own account, he’s doing just fine, but he has been criticized for his still-cavalier approach to the virus. Last night, James Corden devoted a few minutes of The Late Late Show to perform a parody of the situation, which made Corden a trending topic on Twitter.

The video starts with a clip of Trump giving a status update on his health, which ends with him declaring, “Maybe I’m immune, I don’t know!” Corden, seated behind a piano, then launches into a performance of Paul McCartney’s “Maybe I’m Amazed,” but with new lyrics. The new Corden version of the song, re-titled “Maybe I’m Immune,” begins:

“Maybe I’m immune ’cause today I’m feeling so alive / Just don’t be afraid of the way I’m breathing / Maybe I’m immune, it’s OK to go out for a ride / with others trapped inside / Maybe you’re immune to the lies my doctors tell you / Maybe I’m a man and maybe I don’t wear a mask ’cause I don’t care about others / science I don’t really understand.”

Corden continued from there, and throughout the performance, Corden’s words were underscored by relevant clips of Trump and his associates.

Watch Corden sing “Maybe I’m Immune” above.