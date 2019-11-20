During the promotional cycle for Sleater-Kinney’s new album The Center Won’t Hold, Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker were hit with a surprising blow: Longtime drummer Janet Weiss decided to leave the group. At the time, Weiss shared a brief statement about the motivations behind her decision, but it was fairly vague, as she attributed her departure to the band’s “new direction.” Now, though, she has offered more concrete reasoning: Her role in the band was apparently downsized.

Weiss recently sat down for a lengthy interview on the drummer interview podcast The Trap Set With Joe Wong, and during the episode, she explained that Brownstein and Tucker told her she was no longer a “creative equal” within the group, saying, “The roles changed within the band. And they told me the roles changed… I don’t want to go into super detail, but [Brownstein and Tucker] told me the roles changed. I said, ‘Am I just a drummer now?’ And they said, ‘Yes.’ And I said, ‘Am I a creative equal? Can you tell me that I’m still a creative equal within the band? They said, ‘No.’ So I left…”

Leaving the group seemingly wasn’t something Weiss wanted to do, and the band members even tried counseling to work out their differences: “We went to counseling and tried to talk it out, which had helped before. Like in 1998, we went to counseling. We still couldn’t get on the same page. I made a list and printed it out for them, like, ‘These are the things I would need to think about staying.’ I just think it was clear that, when they told me the roles had changed and that I wasn’t going to be a creative equal in the making of the music, I couldn’t do it anymore.”

Find more of what Weiss said about the situation below.