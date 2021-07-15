In recent years, Jimmy Fallon has made it an annual tradition to round up a handful of books, present them to his Tonight Show audience, and have fans vote on which one he should spend the summer reading. Fallon shared this year’s “Fallon Summer Reads” options on last night’s episode ,and among the picks is Michelle Zauner’s (aka Japanese Breakfast) hit memoir Crying In H Mart.

As Fallon presented the book, it got an audible reaction out of the audience, and after he read the book jacket, both he and Steve Higgins commented on the emotional premise of the plot. The other contenders are People We Meet On Vacation by Emily Henry, Razorblade Tears by S.A. Cosby, One Last Stop by Casey McQuiston, The Final Revival Of Opal & Nev by Dawnie Walton, and The Plot by Jean Hanff Korelitz. Voting is open through the evening of Sunday, July 18, then the winner will be revealed on the Monday, July 19 episode of The Tonight Show.

Naturally, Zauner is pretty excited about her inclusion. She shared a screenshot of the segment and wrote on Instagram, “Last night @jimmyfallon announced Crying in H Mart as one of his nominations for the #FallonSummerReads book club! It would mean a lot if you could vote for Crying in H Mart through the link in my bio and share w friends!” She also shared similar tweets encouraging her followers to vote.

Please vote for Crying in H Mart for the @jimmyfallon summer read!!!https://t.co/g0dVJU6y9z pic.twitter.com/BVgVt2lISo — Japanese Breakfast (@Jbrekkie) July 15, 2021

If Fallon doesn’t end up reading Crying In H Mart, he’ll still be able to watch it in the not-so-distant future, as a film adaptation of the book is in the works.

Vote for this year’s “Fallon Summer Reads” here and revisit our recent interviews with Zauner here and here.