It’s been four years since Japanese Breakfast released her last album, acclaimed 2017 effort Soft Sounds From Another Planet. But that’s all about to change as vocalist Michelle Zauner officially announced her next album, Jubilee, with the optimistic single “Be Sweet.” Now sharing another preview of the project, Japanese Breakfast debuts “Posed In Bondage” alongside an eerie video.
Directed by Zauner herself, the “Posed In Bondage” video sees the singer covered in blood and arriving at a desolate grocery store in the middle of the night. She stalks each aisle before finding a unique connection with the store clerk, the only other person in sight.
In a statement about the visual, Zauner explained her concept: “‘Posing in Bondage’ is a ballad about loneliness and longing, a song about two people who want so badly to connect but are never quite able to do so. No place felt lonelier than an empty grocery at 1 AM. The video is actually an epilogue to the one that will accompany our next single, here presented out of order.”
Watch Japanese Breakfast’s “Posed In Bondage” video above and check out her Jubilee tour dates below.
08/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
09/14 — Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre
09/16 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
09/17 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall
09/18 — Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
09/19 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave
09/25 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune
09/27 — Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
09/28 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
10/01 — San Francisco, CA @ Regency
10/02 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent
10/04 — San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
10/08 — Denver, CO @ Ogden
10/09 — Lawrence, KC @ Granada
10/10 — St Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
Jubilee is out 6/4 via Dead Oceans. Pre-order it here.