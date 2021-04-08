It’s been four years since Japanese Breakfast released her last album, acclaimed 2017 effort Soft Sounds From Another Planet. But that’s all about to change as vocalist Michelle Zauner officially announced her next album, Jubilee, with the optimistic single “Be Sweet.” Now sharing another preview of the project, Japanese Breakfast debuts “Posed In Bondage” alongside an eerie video.

Directed by Zauner herself, the “Posed In Bondage” video sees the singer covered in blood and arriving at a desolate grocery store in the middle of the night. She stalks each aisle before finding a unique connection with the store clerk, the only other person in sight.

In a statement about the visual, Zauner explained her concept: “‘Posing in Bondage’ is a ballad about loneliness and longing, a song about two people who want so badly to connect but are never quite able to do so. No place felt lonelier than an empty grocery at 1 AM. The video is actually an epilogue to the one that will accompany our next single, here presented out of order.”

Watch Japanese Breakfast’s “Posed In Bondage” video above and check out her Jubilee tour dates below.

08/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

09/14 — Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre

09/16 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

09/17 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

09/18 — Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

09/19 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave

09/25 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune

09/27 — Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

09/28 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

10/01 — San Francisco, CA @ Regency

10/02 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

10/04 — San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

10/08 — Denver, CO @ Ogden

10/09 — Lawrence, KC @ Granada

10/10 — St Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

Jubilee is out 6/4 via Dead Oceans. Pre-order it here.