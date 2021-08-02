It was a few short but sweet months where it seemed safe to plan tours, go out to shows, and even stop wearing masks… but now it’s clear that variants of COVID-19 are still spreading rapidly. Given concerns about highly contagious mutations like the Delta variant, lots of artists are making tough decisions about their tours and what expectations will be around vaccination, masking, and more. Today, one artist, Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast, took a stand and declared that vaccination will be required for her upcoming Japanese Breakfast sets for anyone working the shows, and either proof of vaxxed status or a negative PCR test within 48 hours will be required for entry.

Her new album, Jubilee, is already one of 2021’s best, and hopefully her decision will help fans stay safe at shows, and potentially even convince any holdouts to get the vaccination. Along with those precautions, she’s also reinstated masking a the show.

All upcoming shows for this tour will be masked and require either proof of vaccination or a negative PCR within 48 hours preceding the show. Please get vaccinated! pic.twitter.com/Lc0R58HKmh — Japanese Breakfast (@Jbrekkie) August 2, 2021

“Given the spread of the Delta variant and the CDC’s recent changes to masking guidelines, we are kindly requesting that the following COVID protocol be upheld at upcoming Japanese Breakfast shows. All attendees will either be fully vaccinated or will have received a negative PCR test within 48 hours preceding the show. Most and nose coverings will be worn by all attendees at all times except when eating or drinking. Any staff dealing with band or audience members will be fully vaccinated.”