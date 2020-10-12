Legendary singer-songwriter John Prine passed away in April after contracting COVID-19. Ever since, the music world has been mourning his passing and remembering his indelible contributions. After his death, Prine stars like Kacey Musgraves, Brandi Carlile, Sturgill Simpson, Kurt Vile, Jason Isbell and more celebrated him with a heartfelt tribute concert. Since then Isbell has kept paying homage to Prine in a variety of ways. The most recent came this weekend, when she and Amanda Shires held a socially-distant concert, during which they found a way to honor him on what would have been his 74th birthday.

Isbell and Shires were wrapping up a four-night stint at The Caverns in Pelham, Tennessee. The group’s Saturday show happened to fall on Prine’s birthday, so they honored him with a rendition of “Storm Windows,” the title track off Prine’s 1980 record.

This wasn’t the first time Isbell and Shires have performed the cover together. In fact, at their Grand Ole Opry show back in 2017, the duo wound up playing the track with Prine himself.

Watch a clip of Isbell and Shires performing Prine’s “Storm Windows” above.

