Jason Isbell’s residencies at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium have become an annual tradition, but the pandemic forced him to take 2020 off. Isbell and his 400 Unit are ready to return for 2021, though, as Isbell has announced details for this year’s edition of the residency.

Isbell’s run will include eight dates in the fall: October 15, 16, 17, 19, 20, 22, 23, and 24. On those nights, he will be joined, respectively, by guests Amanda Shires, Brittney Spencer, Mickey Guyton, Amythyst Kiah, Semekia Copeland, Allison Russell, Joy Oladokun, and Adia Victoria.

“Time to dust of some oldies,” Isbell wrote alongside his announcement.

Ahead of these upcoming on-stage meet-ups, Isbell has been involved in a number of collaborations lately. A few days ago, he and Bleachers announced a split 7-inch single on which the pair cover each other’s songs. He’s also part of the gargantuan new Metallica covers album, as well as an upcoming Martin Scorsese movie.

Check out the full list of Isbell’s Ryman Auditorium residency dates below.

10/15 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium (with Amanda Shires)

10/16 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium (with Brittney Spencer)

10/17 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium (with Mickey Guyton)

10/19 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium (with Amythyst Kiah)

10/20 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium (with Shemekia Copeland)

10/22 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium (with Allison Russell)

10/23 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium (with Joy Oladokun)

10/24 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium (with Adia Victoria)