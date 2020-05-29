Jeff Rosenstock Is A Savior For A Lost Generation On ‘No Dream’

The RX is Uproxx Music’s stamp of approval for the best albums, songs, and music stories throughout the year. Inclusion in this category is the highest distinction we can bestow, and signals the most important music being released throughout the year. The RX is the music you need, right now.

Jeff Rosenstock wasn’t planning on releasing a soundtrack to a global pandemic. In fact, Rosenstock’s latest punk rock opus was completed in February, close to a month before stay-at-home orders were issued across the United States. A surprise release date was set for July, echoing the strategy employed for Rosenstock’s last album Post-, which fell out of the sky on New Years Day in 2018. But the release was pushed up a few months in light of the current reality of the world. “Once it became really clear that this sh*t is all completely f*cked, we were like, ‘Okay, well, what’s the earliest day on the Polyvinyl release calendar that has some space so I can put this out?'” Rosenstock tells me over the phone from his new home in Los Angeles.

No Dream is a record that finds Rosenstock diving head-first into his own psyche, as well as the psyche of the world at large. The music is heavier and faster throughout than it was on Post- or 2016’s Worry, both of which were broken up by more laid-back, introspective numbers. When asked whether this shift to a heavier sound was intentional to accompany the weight of the lyrical material, Rosenstock quickly demurs. The reason is actually much more simple: “There were no slower or quieter songs I was writing that felt particularly interesting to me… I think I was just craving a fun punk record to listen to.”

It was also important for the band as a whole, which has been on the road tirelessly since 2016, to go as hard as they could on a recording. “When we’re on tour in America I’m driving a lot of the time,” he says, “so I wanna listen to some f*cking punk, I wanna listen to some ska, I wanna stay up, I wanna listen to some loud sh*t, I wanna listen to some rap sh*t where rappers are going super hard, that kind of stuff. And as a band we’re always trying to do things that we think are sick and that feel fun to do. It makes me smile personally anytime we’re doing super heavy stuff or super chuggy stuff.”

While working on the record in Oakland with producer Jack Shirley, Rosenstock would often wonder if he and the band were going too far on their quest for the heaviest and chuggiest sound. It was not uncommon for him to turn to Shirley and ask something along the lines of, “Does this guitar sound like it’s actually playing notes or is it just all fuzz and all distortion?” To Shirley’s credit, he was able to take the band’s cacophony and channel it into something deliberate and truly enveloping. Rosenstock notes, “It’s fun recording with Jack because we’re all in the mindset of all the time just being like if it’s gonna be loud then it should be f*cking loud and you should blow it the f*ck up, you know?”

With No Dream, Rosenstock has once again outdone himself and officially cemented his position as a punk rock savior for a generation disenfranchised and left to dry by the American establishments. Our conversation has been condensed and lightly edited for clarity.

I’m used to seeing you around the Brooklyn scene. What’s it like living in LA?

It’s really hard to say because we moved out here, I caught up on a bunch of work that I missed since we were packing. Then like the first week of March, I thought, “Okay, this is where my schedule clears up and I’m gonna get to see what everything is like.” As far as like the f*ckin’ pandemic report, we have the stay-at-home order indefinitely passed for right now, so I don’t know. It’s great. Nothing but more hope and good times on the horizon, definitely.

Everyone’s happy and nothing’s gone wrong.

Why aren’t they putting that in the news?

I’ll put it in the news, why not? I’ll write it down: everything is great and nothing is going wrong.

Yeah! Good! Finally.

So, going to the music, thank you for releasing an album that made me feel some semblance of energy. I’m sitting here listening to Big Thief all day thinking, “This is what my life is like now.” And then No Dream comes out of nowhere and it was the first time where I was like, “Sick, this is exactly what I needed to hear” and it made me sit up. So thank you for that.

Oh, thanks, man! Thank you for listening to it. Thanks for caring about it.

So, what does it mean to you to be releasing this album that a lot of people, myself included, are treating as the soundtrack to their existential dread?