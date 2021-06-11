In late May, Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen released their debut collaboration, “Like I Used To.” The song has gotten a lot of exposure since then: The duo performed it on The Tonight Show earlier this week, and now it has gotten its first high-profile cover, courtesy of Wilco leader Jeff Tweedy.

Tweedy performed the track at the start of the latest edition of The Tweedy Show, his ongoing series of Instagram Live performances. Backed by his son Spencer on drums, Tweedy turned in an intimate take on the anthemic song, which was nicely suited for his distinct and gentle vocals.

Van Etten was thrilled about the cover, as she tweeted, “I cannot believe this is happening ! I am floored beyond belief seeing @JeffTweedy and his son Spencer cover Angel’s and my song ‘Like I Used To’… Huge hugs to the Tweedy family. Cannot wait to see you live again. X.”

Van Etten previously said of the song, “I have loved [Olsen’s] music for a long time. I have been to her shows and cried in the audience. I have cheers’d her post show on the road. She has sent me inspirations and support in my high and lows along the way. I never thought I would get the courage to send her an unfinished song and ask her to do a duet with me and here we are. Thank you, Angel, for calling my bluff and lifting me up, and making this song better than it ever could have been. I hope you all enjoy this collaboration that has spanned a year in the making. I am so happy to share it with you.”

Watch Tweedy’s full performance above.