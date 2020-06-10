Music releases in 2020 have been delayed for two major reasons: First it was the coronavirus pandemic changing plans, and now music is being pushed back out of respect for the death of George Floyd and the protests that have followed. Jessie Ware’s new album, What’s Your Pleasure?, was originally meant to come out next Friday, June 19, but that release date too has been impacted.

Ware made the announcement yesterday, explaining the she is pushing the album back after learning about Juneteenth, the June 19 holiday that commemorates the anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation being read to enslaved African-Americans in Texas, the last Confederate state to have the proclamation announced, in 1865. The holiday is important to many in the Black community, and for that reason, out of respect for the occasion, What’s Your Pleasure? is being pushed back by a week, to June 26.

Ware said in a video shared on social media, “It’s been brought to my attention that June the 19th is in fact a special date in American history. It’s celebrated as Juneteenth. It’s an incredibly important day for Black voices, and I don’t want to distract from those voices or those experiences or stories in any way. And therefore, I have decided to move my album. What’s Your Pleasure?, back one week to come out on June the 26th globally. This means the world to me and I appreciate your understanding in this.”

Meanwhile, Ware is fresh off a performance of “Save A Kiss” and an interview on The Late Late Show, so check that out below.

What’s Your Pleasure? is out 6/26 via PMR Records. Pre-order it here.