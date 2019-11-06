Jessie Ware Is Ready To Dance On Her Disco-Inspired Single ‘Mirage (Don’t Stop)’

In 2017, Jessie Ware released her most recent album, Glasshouse, and she has kept busy since then. She and her mother Lennie Ware launched a podcast together, Table Manners, but she’s been working on new music as well. Since Glasshouse, she has shared the singles “Overtime” and “Adore You,” and now she’s back with a new one called “Mirage (Don’t Stop).”

Although Glasshouse was esteemed for its ballads, “Mirage” is more of a disco-inspired tune, with a groovy bass line and building energy that will get some bodies moving.

In a 2018 interview with Billboard, Ware said of her new music, “I feel really confident about the new music I’m doing. I don’t feel like I’m trying to impress or please anybody, I’m just making the music I feel like making. […] This whole new record is about fantasy and escapism. It’s for the fans who have been there for a start. It was funny seeing the comments from fans like, ‘At last! You’ve given us a groove, Jessie!’ It’s a record people can dance to or have sex to, I hope. […] I’m proud of everything I’ve done, but I needed some energy. I can sing ballads till the cows come home, but I also can do dance music, and it’s where I came from, so I just wanted to dip my toe back in that.”

Listen to “Mirage (Don’t Stop)” above.