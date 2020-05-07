Jessie Ware’s Flirty ‘Save A Kiss’ Is A Disco-Tinged Album Preview

Today, Jessie Ware continues to preview her upcoming release, What’s Your Pleasure?. Pivoting from her lovelorn 2017 album, Ware’s latest singles “Ooh La La,” “Mirage (Don’t Stop),” and “Spotlight” are heavy with disco influences. Now, Ware trades in her piano for synths in her latest energetic single, “Save A Kiss.”

“Save A Kiss” pulls from the carnal energy of a late-night fling. The single boasts an immense layered production that melts under Ware’s soaring vocals. A tantalizing string section swells as Ware harmonizes in the chorus. “Save a kiss for me tonight / Wait for me to comprise / Promise you it won’t be long / Just save a bit of your loving, baby,” Ware sings.

In a statement, Ware says the single has a newfound meaning in quarantine: “‘Save A Kiss’ has taken on a new meaning during these weird times and it seems like the right time to put it out. This track is an optimistic one for me, I hope it resonates with people wherever they are right now. It’s an upbeat song to dance along to and have fun with. I know I’ve got plenty of kisses I’m saving up for everyone when this is all over.”

Listen to “Save A Kiss” above.

What’s Your Pleasure? is out 6/19 via PMR Records. Pre-order it here.