John Mayer is in the middle of a critical resurgence due to the popularity of his extremely relatable new album, Sob Rock. After an initial breakout as an undeniable, melodic songwriter, it felt like he was searching for direction over the last few releases. On Sob Rock, he’s found his footing again, and aside from the excellent single “New Light,” he’s also recently reworked one of the album’s other singles, “Last Train Running.” The original version was an ’80s-indebted, synth-heavy track that featured Maren Morris on harmonies, but Mayer’s gotta do what Mayer’s gotta do.

A new ballad version is peak Mayer, and honestly, it sounds absolutely great. Today, Mayer shared a live video performance of the reworked version, which is a dream for any music nerd. First of all, the song was recorded live at Henson Studios in Hollywood, and features Mayer using his fancy guitar: a PRS Silver Sky in Roxy Pink. Along with Mayer, the video features a band composed of real legends: Lenny Castro, Greg Phillinganes, Sean Hurley, David Ryan Harris, Aaron Sterling, and Don Was as the recording engineer.

Check out the video above and if you haven’t heard Sob Rock yet, simply add it to your must-hear list for 2021 releases.

Sob Rock is out now via Columbia. Get it here.