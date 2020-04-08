Songwriting Legend John Prine Is Dead At 73 From Coronavirus Complications

Coronavirus has millions across the world and hundreds of thousands in the United States are fighting the virus day in and day out. As its spread continues, many notable figures have unfortunately been impacted by the deadly virus spreading across the globe as a pandemic. Nearly a week after the passing of Founders Of Wayne founder and Emmy-winning songwriter Adam Schlesinger, the family of John Prine confirmed to Rolling Stone that the legendary songwriter passed away Tuesday night due to coronavirus complications. He was 73.

via Billboard:

Americana legend and revered singer-songwriter John Prine died Tuesday (April 7) from complications of COVID-19, Prine’s family confirmed to Rolling Stone and Billboard separately confirmed. The two-time Grammy-winning artist was 73.

Prine was first hospitalized with complications from the coronavirus on March 26 and at that time he was listed in critical condition. A few days later his wife Fiona Prine took to social media to shared a promising update on his condition.

“I have recovered from Covid-19,” she wrote at the time. “We are humbled by the outpouring of love for me and John and our precious family. He is [stable]. Please continue to send your amazing Love and prayers.” Upon hearing news of his condition, fans came together to show support for the legendary songwriter, but sadly things turned for the worse in recent days. A few days ago, Fiona returned with another update on John via a series of tweets.

“He still needs quite a bit of help with his breathing. Like many patients currently in ICU beds all around the world, John has pneumonia in both lungs. He has also developed some peripheral issues that are being treated with meds, including antibiotics. He is very ill and yet I remain hopeful that he can continue to fight this devastating virus and come home where we can care for him.”

While fans from all over praying and hoping for a full recovery from the legendary songwriter, Prine’s battle with the virus sadly came to an end just two weeks after being hospitalized.