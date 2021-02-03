Back in 2018, Julien Baker teamed up with her friends and indie music contemporaries Lucy Dacus and Phoebe Bridgers to form the powerhouse trio Boygenius. The three released a self-titled EP together and have since shelved the project before briefly reuniting to collaborate with Hayley Williams. Now, Dacus and Bridgers have joined Baker once again to offer backup vocals on the track “Favor.”

“Favor” features Baker singing reflective verses over a shuffling beat. The song arrives on Baker’s upcoming album Little Oblivions, which she has previewed with the captivating tracks “Faith Healer” and “Hardline.”

About her work on “Favor,” Dacus described their chemistry as a songwriting trio:

“We sang on ‘Favor’ in Nashville the same day we recorded vocals for ‘Graceland Too’ and a song of mine. That day had the same atmosphere as when we recorded the boygenius EP. Making music was just a natural result of being together, easy as can be but also rare in a way that feels irreplicable. I love the song for its stark but sensitive picture of friendship, what it looks like to recover from broken trust. Makes me think about how truth only ever breaks what should be broken, and how love is never one of those things. I’m always honored to be brought into Julien’s life and music.”

Echoing Dacus’ statement, Bridgers added: “Julien is one of those people whose opinion you want to hear about everything. A true critical thinker with an ever-changing and ridiculously articulate worldview. Her music changes in the same way, and this record is my favorite thing she’s ever done. I’m sure I’ll think the same about the next one.”

Listen to “Favor” above.

Little Oblivions is out 2/26 via Matador. Pre-order it here.