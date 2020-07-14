Karen O Collaborates With A Winery To Help Support Black Trans People

People have handled their newfound pandemic lifestyles in various ways. For Karen O, her creative outlet has been painting, and it’s been for a good cause, too. The Year Yeah Yeahs leader has teamed up with Napa Valley winery Ashes & Diamonds for a limited edition collaboration, which will benefit charity.

Karen O and the winery have linked up to create 18 “uniquely individual, hand-painted magnum Rosé bottles,” which are being sold starting today for $250 each. All proceeds will go to The Okra Project, which provides “home-cooked, culturally specific meals, monetary grocery assistance, and food education” to Black Trans people.

Karen O said aside from supporting a worthy cause, this collaboration also gave her an opportunity to be creative, as she hasn’t felt musically inspired during the pandemic:

“I had been yearning to just sit at my desk and paint and draw for years. The part of my brain that I use to make music shut off when the pandemic hit, so this quiet project of falling into a Kenneth Anger-esque fairytale was a nice place to go when I couldn’t go anywhere. Where I could lean my head on the shoulder of Lou Reed’s muse Rachel as the underworld closed in around us, where nymphs have tangled tresses and swim with stilettos, where I could wash and be clean in the smoke and the rain. I’m grateful for the opportunity to support The Okra Project who provide meals and resources to the Black Trans community and thankful for Ashes & Diamonds and The Okra Project and the work they are doing. This little project fed the soul in these troubled times.”

The bottles are currently on sale here.