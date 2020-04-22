Kelly Lee Owens Finds Clarity At ‘Night’ On Her Pulsating New Single

About a month ago, Kelly Lee Owens decided to delay the release of her upcoming album, Inner Song, to late August. She wrote at the time, “We had lots of plans to bring u this album that are now not feasible due to covid-19 & also out of solidarity for the thousands of record stores closing their doors to protect us.” Now, as part of the album’s unexpectedly longer lead-up, Owens has released a new song, “Night.”

Owens says of the propulsive single:

“This track speaks as to how feelings and insights are more accessible to us at nighttime — how the veils are thinner somehow and therefore how we are more able to connect to our hearts true desires. I wanted to release this track as a gift to you during this crazy time, to give a part of my heart to you all.”

Owens previously said of Inner Song, “My creative life and everything I’d worked for up to that point was deeply impacted. I wasn’t sure if I could make anything anymore, and it took quite a lot of courage to get to a point where I could create again. [The album title] really reflects what it felt like to make this record. I did a lot of inner work in the past few years, and this is a true reflection of that.”

Listen to “Night” above.

Inner Song is out 8/28 via Smalltown Supersound. Pre-order it here.