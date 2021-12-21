Back in 2020, when livestream concerts were having their moment as the live music industry shut down thanks to COVID, Kevin Morby hosted a series of livestream concerts. During those shows, he performed one of his studio albums in full, culminating with his latest release, 2020’s Sundowner. That performance took place on October 16, 2020, the same day as the album’s release, and now Morby has decided to share the full video of the 46-minute broadcast.

The video features Katie Crutchfield (aka Waxahatchee), as she sings on a couple songs from the album, “Campfire” and “Don’t Underestimate Midwest American Sun.”

Morby posted on Instagram about the performance and his plans for the near future, writing, “Last October, on the release of Sundowner, we performed the album in its entirety inside a barn in Missouri synced up with the sun setting as a digital ticketed event. Today we have uploaded that footage and you can watch the performance in its entirety. This is our way of tying a nice little bow on the Sundowner album cycle (and just in time for the holidays). The cycle didn’t look like what cycles have in the past but I am forever grateful for these digital performances as well as the tour I just completed – and am forever in deep gratitude to all of you who keep listening. Gonna take a breather here on social media while the year comes to a close and I get to work on/finish up something new that I surely will alert you all on in the new year. Til then please enjoy this performance and stay safe out there xoxo.”

Watch Morby perform Sundowner above.