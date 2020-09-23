At the top of the month, Kevin Morby announced his new album, Sundowner, with a “Campfire” video featuring Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield. He premiered a new visual this morning, for “Wander,” and this time, Crutchfield is the video’s star.

In it, she drives the blue truck from the previous video and sings along with the song. In the YouTube chat during the video’s premiere, Morby noted the visual was shot in western Kansas, and that the track is his “shortest song ever recorded”; the song itself clocks in at under two minutes.

At the same time, Morby also shared a lyric video for “Don’t Underestimate Midwest American Sun.”

Press materials previously noted of Crutchfield’s impact on the album’s recording sessions, “Kevin’s isolation was given a subtle lift when Katie Crutchfield began visiting. She would stay weeks at a time, living quietly beside him — their love taking shape in a quiet refuge from their lives on the road.”

Morby also previously said of Sundowner, “”It is a depiction of isolation. Of the past. Of an uncertain future. Of provisions. Of an omen. Of a dead deer. Of an icon. Of a Los Angeles themed hotel in rural Kansas. Of billowing campfires, a mermaid and a highway lined in rabbit fur. It is a depiction of the nervous feeling that comes with the sky’s proud announcement that another day will be soon coming to a close as the pink light recedes and the street lamps and house lights suddenly click on.”

Listen to “Wander” and “Don’t Underestimate Midwest American Sun” above.

Sundowner is out 10/16 via Dead Oceans. Pre-order it here.