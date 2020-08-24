The Killers Plan To Release Another Album In Less Than A Year

The Killers’ new album Imploding The Mirage has only been out for a few days, but already, Brandon Flowers is discussing plans for a new album. In fact, he has revealed that he and the group aim to have a new full-length release out in less than a year from now.

Speaking with NME, Flowers said:

“You know when people just say that? Every time someone makes a record they say that they have 50 songs and they’re going to release another record. We really are. We’re going to release another one in about 10 months. We’ve already gone back into the studio with [producer Jonathon Rado] and [producer Shawn Everett]. We did a week in Northern California. I had a lot of time on my hands. Before, I’d normally be gearing up to tour, all of that time has gone back into writing more songs. It’s been pretty fruitful.”

Flowers went on to explain more about how not touring right away has been a creative advantage for him, saying, “I’m not writing a quarantine album or anything like that. You kind of just start hitting your stride when you’re finishing a record. You’re writing lyrics, you’re mixing everything, you’re in it — then you go on tour. It’s interesting to not be going on tour and having any of that stuff taking up my brain. I just went right back to the piano. I was already exercising my songwriting muscles so a lot of it came very quickly. Something powerful happened when I shut off the part of my brain that runs towards the grind and just started running towards the creative part of my brain.”

Read more from the interview here.